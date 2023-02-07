Qatari, Bahraini foreign ministers discuss launching talks to end unresolved issues -BNA
Bahrain's foreign minister met on Tuesday with his Qatari counterpart in Manama to discuss the necessary mechanisms for launching talks at the level of bilateral committees to end the unresolved issues between the two countries, Bahrain state news agency reported.
Bahrain's crown prince spoke with Qatar's emir in a phone call last month, in a sign the two Gulf states could move towards repairing relations two years after an Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted.
