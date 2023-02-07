Left Menu

U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh to depart Biden administration, source says

The NHL Players' Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Biden's chief of staff and some of his top economic advisers are also stepping down.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:54 IST
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh to depart Biden administration, source says

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will step down from his position, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, and media reports said he would take on a new role as head of the National Hockey League (NHL) Players' Association.

Walsh, a former Boston mayor, would be the first of Joe Biden's Cabinet secretaries to step down since the Democratic president took office in January 2021. Biden, set to delivers his State of the Union address to Congress later on Tuesday, relied on Walsh to negotiate labor talks that helped avert a railway shutdown in September.

Walsh will step down in the days following Biden's address, the Daily Faceoff, a hockey news website, reported on Tuesday citing sources. Walsh then be installed as executive director of the NHL labor union, the website reported. The White House declined to comment. The NHL Players' Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden's chief of staff and some of his top economic advisers are also stepping down. Ron Klain, the chief of staff, will be succeeded by Jeff Zients, who handled the Biden administration's COVID-19 pandemic response. Council of Economic Advisers chair Cecilia Rouse and National Economic Council director Brian Deese are expected to depart in the coming weeks. Biden is still weighing candidates for new top economic advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023