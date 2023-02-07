BJP government not addressing concerns of Gujarat's youths, alleges Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Tuesday took out a foot march from near Sabarmati Ashram to state party headquarters in Ahmedabad city to protest against recent question paper leak cases and express solidarity with youths.

Senior leaders, including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, legislature party leader Amit Chavda, MLA Jignesh Mevani and hundreds of workers joined the 'padayatra' (foot march) -- ''haath se haath'' (from hand to hand).

The Opposition party expressed solidarity with candidates of panchayat junior clerk recruitment exam who were affected after a question paper leaked hours before the test, and protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not addressing the concerns of Gujarat's youths.

''Haath se haath'' is a campaign that the Gujarat Congress launched today to express solidarity with 50 lakh candidates who have been affected by exam question paper leak cases. It is a symbolic rally, and in coming days, the Congress will raise issues affecting farmers, youths and women,'' said Chavda.

Thakor accused the BJP government of doing nothing for lakhs of unemployed youths even as six lakh government posts remain vacant in the state.

''The BJP is recruiting youths on a contractual basis in government posts with the intention to do away with reservation for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Those working on contract are vulnerable to exploitation,'' the GPCC president said.

