Left Menu

Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in Madhya Pradesh: Gehlot hits back at opposition

Amid the opposition BJPs demand of a CBI inquiry into incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked if the saffron party was ready to order a probe into similar incidents in its party-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has been targeting the Gehlot government in the state over the incidents of paper leak, and has demanded a CBI inquiry.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:37 IST
Will BJP order CBI probe into paper leak incidents in Madhya Pradesh: Gehlot hits back at opposition
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the opposition BJP's demand of a CBI inquiry into incidents of paper leak in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked if the saffron party was ready to order a probe into similar incidents in its party-ruled Madhya Pradesh. He said the recruitment of contractual staff nurses of the National Health Mission in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled due to paper leak. He said such incidents in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in the past few days are a matter of serious concern.

"There is a need to find a solution to the countrywide problem of paper leaks. Will the BJP get a CBI inquiry into the paper leak in Madhya Pradesh?" he tweeted. The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has been targeting the Gehlot government in the state over the incidents of paper leak, and has demanded a CBI inquiry. In December last, second grade teachers recruitment paper was leaked following which it was cancelled. Papers of various competitive exams had also leaked in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023