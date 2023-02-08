Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes new appointments after confusion over defence minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked parliament on Tuesday for approving his proposed candidates for Cabinet jobs and called for an end to "rumours or any other pseudo-information" that could undermine unity in the war against Russia.

His remarks on rumours, in an address to parliament, appeared intended to end public speculation over whether Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be removed and underline that only the president can take and announce such decisions. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said parliament had endorsed the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Malyuk, and the interior minister, Ihor Klymenko.

Both appointees had previously performed the jobs in an acting capacity. Zelenskiy specifically thanked deputies for "confirming, on my submission", the SBU head. "Now we have people who have acquired experience of such a war," Zelenskiy said. "Such people have to be more present in positions at various levels in central and local administration"

There had been uncertainty over Reznikov's future after David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and ally of the president, said on Sunday that Reznikov would be replaced after a corruption scandal at the ministry. A day later, Arakhamia said there would be no personnel changes this week, appearing to row back after Zelenskiy kept silent on Reznikov's future and other politicians publicly defended the minister's record.

Writing earlier on the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy made no direct reference to the incident. "We are taking personnel and institutional steps at various levels in the defence and security sector that can strengthen Ukraine's position," Zelenskiy said, citing his speech to parliament.

"The necessary information is provided as regards each such step, whether personnel or institutional - at the level where decisions are made," he said, underlining that such decisions were the responsibility of only the president. Zelenskiy offered thanks to all who help preserve the unity of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly 12 months ago.

"I thank everyone who refrains from spreading any rumours or other pseudo-information that could weaken the focus of our people in their work for the victory of Ukraine," he said. "It is only by helping our country, not allowing the enemy to play with the emotions of our people and doing everything possible for our warriors to have more weapons that we can ensure Ukraine's success. And we will!"

