Unclear how many of 178 Leopard tanks Ukraine will get -German minister

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 03:14 IST
Ukraine should have a double-digit number of German-made Leopard 1 tanks at its disposal in the first quarter, German vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said, adding it was unclear exactly how many of the authorized 178 tanks would be sent.

"The numbers are there but they have to be refurbished for battle, re-equipped, so we don't know exactly how many," he told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington. "But it's a large number to repel Russia's spring offensive."

Asked whether the decision to send them, taken after months of mounting pressure on Berlin, should have been taken earlier, Habeck said: "I hope the decision was taken at just the right time."

