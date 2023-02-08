Left Menu

U.S. Senate panel sets hearing for Biden telecom nominee

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Feb. 14 confirmation hearing to fill a key slot on the five-member Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that has been vacant for more than two years. Biden last month renominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was chair of the FCC under President Barack Obama, to serve as a commissioner.

Biden last month renominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was chair of the FCC under President Barack Obama, to serve as a commissioner.

Biden last month renominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was chair of the FCC under President Barack Obama, to serve as a commissioner. He first nominated Sohn in October 2021. Democrats since January 2021 have been unable to command a majority of the five-member FCC, the telecommunications regulator, preventing them from moving forward on some key priorities including reinstating landmark net neutrality rules revoked under Republican former President Donald Trump.

