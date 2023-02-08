U.S. Senate panel sets hearing for Biden telecom nominee
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Feb. 14 confirmation hearing to fill a key slot on the five-member Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that has been vacant for more than two years. Biden last month renominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was chair of the FCC under President Barack Obama, to serve as a commissioner.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Feb. 14 confirmation hearing to fill a key slot on the five-member Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that has been vacant for more than two years.
Biden last month renominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler when he was chair of the FCC under President Barack Obama, to serve as a commissioner. He first nominated Sohn in October 2021. Democrats since January 2021 have been unable to command a majority of the five-member FCC, the telecommunications regulator, preventing them from moving forward on some key priorities including reinstating landmark net neutrality rules revoked under Republican former President Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Inauguration of Sohna-Dausa stretch of Mumbai expressway by Jan-end
U.S. Senate Democrats call for probe into 'JR-15' child-size rifle
Trump rips Democrats in New Hampshire, heads to South Carolina in campaign kickoff
U.S. Senate Democrats call for probe into 'JR-15' child-size rifle
PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 4