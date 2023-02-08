Left Menu

Soccer-PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt, told Reuters. Bouajila alleges he was only paid sporadically through a Doha-based tennis academy.

Soccer-PSG under investigation over alleged undeclared labour

Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint received on Dec. 13, 2022, an investigation was opened on Jan. 16, 2023 on the grounds of undeclared work," the office told Reuters. The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt, told Reuters.

Bouajila alleges he was only paid sporadically through a Doha-based tennis academy. A spokesperson for PSG's owners Qatar Sports Investments said in a statement that Bouajila had never been employed by the club.

"We won't make any further comment about completely spurious individuals who trade on misinformation and media manipulation," the statement added.

