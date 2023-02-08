Biden to tell Republicans: we can work together -speech excerpt

U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Republicans in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night that they should be able to work together in the new Congress, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress," Biden will say.

