Biden to tell Republicans: we can work together -speech excerpt

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 05:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Republicans in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night that they should be able to work together in the new Congress, according to excerpts of the speech released by the White House.

"To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress," Biden will say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

