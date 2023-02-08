Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House Ethics panel has not yet launched probe of Rep. Santos -McCarthy aide

U.S. Representative George Santos is facing ethics complaints from fellow members of Congress, but the House Ethics Committee has not yet been organized for the next two years and thus cannot launch any potential investigation, an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday. "There's no investigation, as the Ethics Committee hasn't organized yet. But it has received complaints," the spokesman said of the situation surrounding Santos, who has admitted he fabricated much of his resume.

Biden to push for insulin cost caps, but unlikely to secure Congressional approval

U.S. President Joe Biden will call for a nationwide cap of $35 a month on out-of-pocket insulin costs during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, but is unlikely to get his wish as it lacks enough Congressional support. Democrats failed to pass a similar measure last year when they controlled both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Back then they only needed 10 Republican votes in the U.S. Senate to pass it.

Biden State of the Union: Stop fighting, Republican friends

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to hail the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting." Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives will follow themes he has repeatedly highlighted since taking office.

Factbox: Biden's State of the Union guests include Monterey Park hero, ex-Afghan envoy

U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday will feature a guest list that includes a man who disarmed a gunman who killed 11 people, a former Afghan ambassador, and the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. Biden is expected to use the speech, which is delivered during a joint session of Congress, as an unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential campaign season, laying out his policy priorities.

Investors to focus on buybacks, billionaire tax in Biden speech

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely put taxes and corporate stock buybacks squarely in investors' focus during Tuesday night's State of the Union address as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the very wealthy. Biden, who earlier last year signed into law a 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks, is expected to use his speech to call for that to be quadrupled, as well as renew his calls for higher taxes on billionaires, the White House said on Monday.

Florida state court system, US, EU universities hit by ransomware outbreak

A global ransomware outbreak has scrambled servers belonging to Florida's Supreme Court and several universities in the United States and Central Europe, according to a Reuters analysis of ransom notes posted online to stricken servers. Those organizations are among more than 3,800 victims of a fast-spreading digital extortion campaign that locked up thousands of servers in Europe over the weekend, according to figures tallied by Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced platform that tracks digital extortion attempts and online ransom payments and whose figures are drawn from internet scans.

Biden to pledge to work with Republicans in State of the Union speech

U.S. President Joe Biden will declare U.S democracy is bruised but "unbowed and unbroken" on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that will serve as an olive branch to skeptical Republicans and a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid. In his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, Biden plans to cite progress in a post-pandemic economy, highlight massive infrastructure and inflation bills passed in 2022, and stress that a bitterly divided Congress can still make laws in the year ahead.

Porn star Ron Jeremy committed to state mental hospital

Porn star Ron Jeremy was committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney's office. A hearing on Jeremy's progress is scheduled for May 8.

Texas senator proposes bills to reduce shootings, monument for victims

A Texas state senator on Tuesday proposed a package of legislation aimed at reducing mass shootings, like the one at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 kids and two teachers last year. Senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, made appropriations requests of $2 billion in spending for expanding mental healthcare access and another $2 billion for increasing school security.

Ahead of State of Union address, Biden's approval is at just 41%: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating sat at 41% - close to the lowest level of his presidency - as he prepared for a major speech on Tuesday that is expected to serve as a blueprint for a 2024 re-election bid, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The three-day national poll, which closed on Sunday, also showed 65% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track - up from 58% a year earlier.

