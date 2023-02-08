PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Jupiter dumps Starling Bank and rules out unlisted stocks - Lidl and Tesco square up in High Court logo battle

- BBC chair under fresh fire over Boris Johnson loan claims - Treasury bans capital spending by Michael Gove's Whitehall department

Overview - British fund manager Jupiter Asset Management has sold its stake in digital bank Starling and has created a policy to stop its open-ended funds buying into private companies to reduce risks for investors.

- German retailer Lidl has accused Tesco of "deceiving customers" during a High Court dispute over the use of a yellow circle logo. - BBC chairperson Richard Sharp has come under scrutiny from a UK parliamentary committee over claims he helped former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a personal loan for up to 800,000 pounds ($964,320.00) shortly before the then-prime minister recommended him for the post.

- British minister Michael Gove's Whitehall department has been banned from making spending decisions on new capital projects without specific permission from the UK Treasury, after concerns were raised about the ministry's ability to deliver value for money. ($1 = 0.8296 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

