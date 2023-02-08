Left Menu

BJP to release manifesto for Tripura assembly polls on Feb 9

JP Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:22 IST
BJP to release manifesto for Tripura assembly polls on Feb 9
BJP National President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday ahead of the state assembly election this month, party source said on Tuesday. "Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date," the source said.

According to the source, the party has added many new points to the manifesto. "There many new points have been added in the manifesto that is important for the development of the state. Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth", the source added.

It further said that after releasing the manifesto, Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally. "In the morning he will offer prayer at Tripura Sundari Mandir. After releasing the manifesto, he will address a rally as well," it added.

The last manifesto of BJP for Tripura included promises like jobs, AIIMS-like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, drinking water to 53 per cent houses holds and others. The elections for the 60 seats are scheduled to be held on February 16. Whereas in Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023