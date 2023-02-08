MNF's H Biakzauva elected Mizoram assembly deputy speaker
Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA H Biakzauva was elected the deputy speaker of the Mizoram assembly on Wednesday.
Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said that Biakzauva, the MLA of Lawngtlai East, was elected unopposed as no other nomination was filed.
The meeting of the MNF legislature party, chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on January 30 had approved Biakzauva's candidature for the deputy speaker's post. Election for the deputy speaker was necessitated by the resignation of Lalrinawma, who was sworn in as a cabinet minister in December last year.
The budget session of the assembly is currently underway.
