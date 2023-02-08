PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' at 2 pm in RS on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. ''Reply by prime minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow,'' said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday. Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

