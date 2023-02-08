Left Menu

Former UK lawmaker O'Mara convicted of fraud - BBC

Former British lawmaker Jared O'Mara was found guilty of fraud for submitting fake expenses of nearly 20,000 pounds ($24,128) to fund his cocaine habit when he was a member of parliament, local media reports said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:40 IST
Former UK lawmaker O'Mara convicted of fraud - BBC

Former British lawmaker Jared O'Mara was found guilty of fraud for submitting fake expenses of nearly 20,000 pounds ($24,128) to fund his cocaine habit when he was a member of parliament, local media reports said on Wednesday. O'Mara, a former lawmaker from Britain's opposition Labour Party, was was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told, the BBC and other media reported. He was found guilty of six counts of fraud.

O'Mara, 41, who was a member of parliament from 2017 to 2019, submitted fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which regulates lawmakers' business costs and pay, the BBC said. As a lawmaker, O'Mara was also suspended from the Labour Party in 2017 for reportedly making slurs against a woman he dated and other comments.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8289 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023