Left Menu

BJP against 'caste census', does not want to give rights to backward classes: Samajwadi Party

The BJP is against a caste census because it does not want to give backward classes and Dalits their rights, the Samajwadi Party claimed on Wednesday, asserting that correct data is necessary to ensure they get their due respect and honour.It is necessary to know the correct statistics of the backward castes in the state and the country, state unit president of the Samajwadi Backward Class Cell Dr Rajpal Kashyap said at a seminar in Hardoi.The BJP government is against caste census.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:44 IST
BJP against 'caste census', does not want to give rights to backward classes: Samajwadi Party
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is against a ''caste census'' because it does not want to give backward classes and Dalits their rights, the Samajwadi Party claimed on Wednesday, asserting that correct data is necessary to ensure they get their due respect and honour.

It is necessary to know the correct statistics of the backward castes in the state and the country, state unit president of the Samajwadi Backward Class Cell Dr Rajpal Kashyap said at a seminar in Hardoi.

''The BJP government is against caste census. It does not want to give rights and respect to backward castes and Dalits. The BJP is afraid of caste census,'' he said.

Stressing that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been demanding a caste census for a long time, Kashyap said his party had also included it in its manifesto for the assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party believes that a caste census will give the accurate information about the number of deprived and backward castes, and it will be easier to make plans for them, he said.

Kashyap said the backward classes cell of the SP will organise a seminar on the topic at the block level in all the assembly constituencies in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023