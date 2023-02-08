Left Menu

UK wants to start training Ukrainian fighter pilots quickly, says UK PM's spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:49 IST
Britain wants to start training Ukrainian fighter pilots as soon as possible, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, adding London had yet to decide on whether to send combat aircraft.

"We are hoping to receive the first Ukrainian pilots for training in the spring, obviously we want it to start as soon as possible," the spokesperson told reporters, adding no decision on supplying fighter jets had been taken.

"The prime minister has tasked the defence secretary with investigating what jets we might be able to give, but to be clear this is a long-term solution, rather than a short-term capability which is what Ukraine needs most now."

