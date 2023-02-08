Left Menu

Tribal body to hold rally in Guwahati for safeguarding traditional culture

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:51 IST
Tribal body to hold rally in Guwahati for safeguarding traditional culture
A rally for securing the traditional culture and customs of tribal communities will be held here on Sunday, the Janajati Dharma Sangskriti Suraksha Manch said.

More than one lakh tribal people from various districts of the state are expected to attend the rally, it claimed ''To secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) community's existence with their original culture, customs, rituals and languages a massive rally, 'Chalo Dispur', will be held on February 12. More than one lakh tribal people will participate dressed in their traditional attires," it said in a statement.

''The ST community is the easiest prey or victim of conversions in India, mainly targeted by the highly communal theocratic foreign religious groups,'' it said.

While it is not a new phenomenon, the rate of conversions has increased now, they alleged, without sharing specific details.

It demanded that tribal communities which no longer follow their traditional customs and rituals should be removed from the ST list.

''A memorandum will be sent to the president and the prime minister with this demand,'' it said.

