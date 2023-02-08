PM Modi's speech instilled new hope among youth; revived trust of poor, tribals: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha and said it instilled new hope among the youth and revived the trust he has built among the poor, tribals and the deprived by giving them their rights.

Shah said with his power-packed positive approach, Modi validated that there is no looking back for India in its 'Amrit Kaal'. ''While setting new examples of best Parliamentary practice in his speech, PM @narendramodi Ji today, instilled new hope among the youth. With his power-packed positive approach, PM Modi validated that there is no looking back for India in its Amrit Kaal,'' the home minister tweeted. Prime Minister Modi's speech revived the trust he has built among the poor, tribals and the deprived by giving them their due rights and lifting their living standards, Shah said. ''And this bedrock of trust now cannot be shaken by the ones who kept them deprived for decades after independence,'' he said in another tweet. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said the trust reposed in him by crores of people was his protective shield against the ''lies, allegations and abuses'' of his critics, as he launched a stinging counterattack on the Opposition over its bid to target him over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said he had spent every moment of his life working for the nation and contrasted the ''lost decade'' of the Congress-led UPA rule with the advent of ''India's decade'' under his government. In his nearly 85-minute speech, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope and positivity amid instability in many parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic in Covid-19 and conflicts. The trust of global institutions in India is due to the presence of a stable and decisive government, he stressed. This government has the strength to take decisions in national interest and carries out reforms not out of compulsion but conviction, he said.

