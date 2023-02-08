BRS leaders file complaint against Telangana Congress chief over "controversial" remarks

A complaint has been lodged at Mulugu Police station against Telangana Congress Chief, Revanth Reddy, over his "controversial" remarks made during a rally, police said on Wednesday. "No one will care if Maoists blew up camp office-cum-official residence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy, Telangana Congress Chief, said, during a rally.

"A complaint has been filed against Revanth Reddy by BRS leaders," Sub-Inspector, Mulugu said. The "outburst" came after the Congress leader alleged that the Pragathi Bhavan was not "accessible" to the common man.

The remarks were made at a rally during the Congress' ongoing "Hath Se Hath Jodo' padayatra" at Medaram in Mulugu Mandal of Warangal district in Telangana. Hitting out at the KCR-led BRS government, the Congress leader posed a barrage of questions focused on why the CM Camp office is out of bounds for the common man. "The place where we have no entry and only businessmen are invited, what if it exists or some Naxalites blow it with a bomb?"

Revanth Reddy had earlier alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is "hand in glove" with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "weaken" the Congress Party. According to Reddy, Pragati Bhavan composed of 150 rooms spread over 10 acres of land constructed at the cost of Rs. 2000 crore in Hyderabad "was not made open for public" by the government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy commenced his 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' padayatra on February 6. "After the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has taken up 'Haath se Haath Jodo' to take Rahul Gandhi's message to every house in all states. We have discussed spreading Rahul Gandhi's message to every house. All the leaders will start this yatra from different places. We have also decided who is taking responsibility for which area," Manikrao Thakre, All India Congress Committee had said earlier in the month. (ANI)

