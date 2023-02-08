White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion 'is utterly false'

The White House said on Wednesday that a blog post by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines "is utterly false and complete fiction."

Reuters has not corroborated the report, published by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on his blog.

