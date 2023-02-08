Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION: PAR29 LS-DEBATE-PM **** World looking at India with hope, some frustrated persons can't accept it: PM in Lok Sabha New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story but a few ''frustrated'' persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. **** DEL87 RAHUL-LD PM **** It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting Gautam Adani as he did not order an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the industrialist by a US-based research firm. **** DEL94 MEA-TURKIYE-LD INDIANS **** One Indian missing, 10 others stuck but safe in quake-hit Turkiye: MEA New Delhi: An Indian is missing and 10 others are stuck but safe in remote regions of earthquake-hit Turkiye, even as specialist teams sent by India to the West Asian country commenced their search and rescue operations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. **** PAR6 LS-RAHUL-JOSHI **** Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi demands action against Rahul for his remarks in LS New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain ''objectionable'' comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records. **** PAR2 LS-DEBATE-2NDLD MOITRA **** We have been fooled : Mahua Moitra on Adani in LS New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and said the billionaire businessman had taken the country for a ride. **** DEL92 LD EXCISE-PROBE **** ED, CBI arrest two people in Delhi excise policy cases; fresh case against Sisodia recommended New Delhi: The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have made one arrest each - a former auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha and a Punjab-based businessman - in cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said here on Wednesday. **** DEL63 PAR-MAHUA-ROW **** Mahua Moitra remains defiant on expletive row in Parliament, says called 'an apple, an apple' New Delhi: Amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant on Wednesday citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called ''an apple, an apple''. **** MDS2 BIZ-GVK-MUMBAI AIRPORT-RAHUL GANDHI **** GVK Group rebuts Rahul Gandhi's statement, says 'no pressure' to sell Mumbai airport stake to Adani Hyderabad: Business conglomerate GVK Group on Wednesday categorically said there was no ''extraneous pressure'' from anyone to sell its stake in Mumbai airport as alleged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. **** DEL70 PM-2NDLD JACKET **** PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament on Wednesday. **** MDS9 KL-INTERPOL-2ND LD FUGITIVES **** Eight fugitives from Kerala at large years after red corner notices against them: Official sources Thiruvananthapuram: Eight fugitives from Kerala, including three wanted terrorists and a woman, are still at large even after years of issuance of red corner notices (RCN) against them by the Interpol. By K Praveen Kumar **** MDS17 KL-TRANSCOUPLE 2ND LD-BABY Transcouple in Kerala blessed with baby *** Kozhikode (Kerala): A transgender couple in Kerala, which recently announced pregnancy, was blessed with a baby at a State-run hospital here on Wednesday, considered to be the first such case in the country. **** LEGAL: LGD9 SC-CHHAWLA-LD REVIEW **** Chhawla gangrape, murder: SC to set up new bench to hear review plea of its acquittal verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a three-judge bench to consider Delhi Police's plea for a review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Delhi's Chhawla area in 2012. **** LGD26 SC-COLLEGIUM **** SC collegium recommends appointment of CJs of high courts of Patna, HP, Gauhati, Tripura New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the high courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Gauhati and Tripura. **** LGD13 SC-AAP-LD MAYOR ELECTION **** SC seeks response of LG office on plea for early holding of Delhi mayoral election New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses of the office of the lieutenant governor, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral election. **** BUSINESS: DEL71 BIZ-2NDLD RBI **** RBI hikes lending rate by 25 bps; home, auto loans to be expensive Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India slowed the pace of interest-rate increases for the second straight time when it on Wednesday expectedly hiked borrowing costs by 25 basis points while keeping the door open for more hikes as core inflation remained high. **** FOREIGN: FGN56 UK-ZELENSKYY-3RDLD VISIT **** Sunak extends military training support as Ukraine President makes UK visit London: In his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak here on Wednesday, address Parliament and also meet King Charles. By Aditi Khanna. **** FGN53 US-BIDEN-SOTU-LD CHINA **** US 'will act' to protect if China threatens its sovereignty, warns Biden Washington: Amidst growing US-China tension over a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, President Joe Biden has asserted that America ''will act'' to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty. By Lalit K Jha. **** FGN30 LANKA-INDIA-GUNAWARDENA **** India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis: PM Dinesh Gunawardena Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has said that India is the biggest friend of the island nation in times of crisis. **** FGN11 US-BIDEN-SOTU-RUSSIA **** Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a test for the ages: President Biden Washington: The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been a test for the ages, and a test for the world, US President Joe Biden has said as he slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his military aggression. By Lalit K Jha. **** .

