ED brought opposition parties together, something which voters couldn't achieve: PM in Lok Sabha

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate probing corruption cases has brought them together, something which even the electorate and poll results could not achieve.

Responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said he felt that election results and the people would bring such people on one platform.

''But that did not happen... they should thank the ED as because of the ED, they came on one platform. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought them on one platform, what the voters could not do,'' he said amid noisy scenes by the Opposition.

While several opposition parties have accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies against them, the government has asserted that the agencies were free to probe and take action in cases of corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)