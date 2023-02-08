Left Menu

Opposition in Rajya Sabha on same page on plan over Adani issue: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien suggested on Wednesday that the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were on the same page on a plan to corner the government over the Adani issue.He, however, did not divulge the plan.In a cryptic tweet, he said, My hunch. Opposition parties on the SAME PAGE in Parliament Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:00 IST
Opposition in Rajya Sabha on same page on plan over Adani issue: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Derek O'Brien suggested on Wednesday that the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were on the same page on a ''plan'' to corner the government over the Adani issue.

He, however, did not divulge the plan.

In a cryptic tweet, he said, ''My hunch. Opposition parties on the SAME PAGE in #Parliament Rajya Sabha. Coming up, Thursday afternoon 2 pm. ONE ISSUE: SCAM; ONE DEMAND: ENQUIRY; ONE PLAN: Not telling you yet.'' The opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed ''the elephant in the room'', with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of ''protecting'' the billionaire.

The opposition's attack came after Modi replied to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reply to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023