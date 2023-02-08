Left Menu

Maha: Five newly-elected MLCs take oath

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:11 IST
Maha: Five newly-elected MLCs take oath
  • Country:
  • India

Five newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday took oath at the central hall here in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Barring Vikram Kale, the rest four were elected to the Upper House of the state legislature for the first time. They were administered the oath by Legislative Council deputy chairman Neelam Gorhe.

The MLCs are Vikram Kale, Deepak Lingade, Sudhakar Adbale, Satyajit Tambe and Dnyaneshwar Mhatre. The elections were held for two seats from the graduates' divisions and three seats from the teachers' division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023