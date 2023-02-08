Maha: Five newly-elected MLCs take oath

Five newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday took oath at the central hall here in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Barring Vikram Kale, the rest four were elected to the Upper House of the state legislature for the first time. They were administered the oath by Legislative Council deputy chairman Neelam Gorhe.

The MLCs are Vikram Kale, Deepak Lingade, Sudhakar Adbale, Satyajit Tambe and Dnyaneshwar Mhatre. The elections were held for two seats from the graduates' divisions and three seats from the teachers' division.

