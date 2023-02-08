Left Menu

Britain and the EU remain in talks over N.Ireland trade rules

UK and EU teams continue to talk and (British foreign minister James Cleverly), Maros & I will remain in close touch." Sefcovic said in a separate message on Twitter that the two sides were focusing on the real-life concerns of the different communities in Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:53 IST
Britain and the EU remain in talks over N.Ireland trade rules

Talks between Britain and the European Union to improve post-Brexit trading relations in Northern Ireland will continue after leading figures discussed the process on Wednesday. "Good to see (European Commission Vice President) Maros Sefcovic again to discuss the situation in Northern Ireland," Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Twitter.

"We agreed solutions to the Protocol must work for benefit of all communities and businesses in Northern Ireland. UK and EU teams continue to talk and (British foreign minister James Cleverly), Maros & I will remain in close touch." Sefcovic said in a separate message on Twitter that the two sides were focusing on the real-life concerns of the different communities in Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023