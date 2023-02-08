Govt announces Maharashtra Bhushan award for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2022 would be conferred on social worker Dattatreya alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Maharashtra Bhushan is the highest award of the state government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Dharmadhikari at Revdanda in Raigad district during the day, a release from the CM's office said.

Born on May 14, 1946, Dharmadhikari has been delivering discourses and preaching against social ills like superstition and addiction for the last three decades, the statement said.

Among other things, he has worked for deaddiction among tribal populations, it added.

