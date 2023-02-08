Left Menu

Govt announces Maharashtra Bhushan award for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:00 IST
Govt announces Maharashtra Bhushan award for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2022 would be conferred on social worker Dattatreya alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Maharashtra Bhushan is the highest award of the state government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Dharmadhikari at Revdanda in Raigad district during the day, a release from the CM's office said.

Born on May 14, 1946, Dharmadhikari has been delivering discourses and preaching against social ills like superstition and addiction for the last three decades, the statement said.

Among other things, he has worked for deaddiction among tribal populations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023