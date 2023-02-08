Algeria recalls its ambassador to Paris, accuses French diplomats of secretly evacuating an Algerian woman
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:32 IST
Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations and accused French diplomats of secretly evacuating an Algerian woman, APS state agency said on Wednesday.
Amira Bouraoui, an Algerian activist figure who also has French nationality, arrived in Tunisia from Algeria, where she faced arrest, a few days ago. She was arrested on arrival in Tunisia, but was later allowed to travel on to France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Oscar nominations 2023: nominees for 95th Academy Awards; Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris and more
France's Macron welcomes Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine - Elysee
France to recall Burkina ambassador over tensions, foreign ministry says
Olympics-Paris 2024 ticket buyers asked to help others attend Games
France to withdraw troops from Burkina Faso within a month