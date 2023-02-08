Algeria recalls its ambassador to Paris, accuses French diplomats of secretly evacuating an Algerian woman

Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations and accused French diplomats of secretly evacuating an Algerian woman, APS state agency said on Wednesday.

Amira Bouraoui, an Algerian activist figure who also has French nationality, arrived in Tunisia from Algeria, where she faced arrest, a few days ago. She was arrested on arrival in Tunisia, but was later allowed to travel on to France.

