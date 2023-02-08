Left Menu

Polish judicial reform gets parliament's ok, eyes turn to president

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:37 IST
Polish lawmakers on Wednesday cleared the way for judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds to land on the president's desk, but questions remained over whether he would sign it into law.

The lower house of parliament rejected amendments to the law proposed by the upper house, meaning it will go to President Andrzej Duda in its original form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

