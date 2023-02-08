Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: UK PM Sunak wants to be able to provide fighter jets

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had expressed his desire to be able to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, as Sunak announced that Britain would start training Ukrainian pilots.

"I heard from Mr. Prime Minister the desire to provide fighter jets and officially he declared that they can begin training our pilots," Zelenskiy said via an interpreter at a joint news conference during the Ukrainian president's visit to Britain.

