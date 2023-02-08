Ukraine's Zelenskiy: UK PM Sunak wants to be able to provide fighter jets
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had expressed his desire to be able to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, as Sunak announced that Britain would start training Ukrainian pilots.
"I heard from Mr. Prime Minister the desire to provide fighter jets and officially he declared that they can begin training our pilots," Zelenskiy said via an interpreter at a joint news conference during the Ukrainian president's visit to Britain.
