BJP disappointed farmers, businessmen; Hope people will vote them out, says SP chief

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed hope that the public will vote out the BJP due to the manner in which it has disappointed farmers and businessmen, saying some parties are trying to form a front to achieve this.

Yadav, during a visit to Bulandshahr, was responding to questions from reporters on the possibility of a ''Third Front'' with the Nationalist Congress Party.

''I am happy that Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party president) has always tried that parties should join hands to form a front to offer an alternative,'' Yadav said.

''The chief minister of Telangana (Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao) is constantly working in this direction. (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar are also making efforts for this. ''I hope that the way the BJP has disappointed farmers, businessmen and helped a handful of people make profits, the public will remove them in the coming days,'' Yadav added.

Asked if uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's supporters would be adjusted in the organisation, Yadav said the party and its heart are very big.

The uncle-nephew duo, who parted ways in 2016, came together during the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll in December following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal Singh Yadav was recently named a national general secretary in the party.

Yadav also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government's three-day Investors' Summit later this week and asked the BJP-led regime to reveal the fate of the MoUs signed earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)