U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still hoped to be able to visit China but she offered no details on plans or timing.
A team of U.S. Treasury officials was scheduled to travel to China this month to prepare for a visit, but that was before a diplomatic row over a Chinese balloon that Washington claims was spying on the United States. The United States shot down the balloon on Saturday.
Yellen, speaking to reporters, said it was important to improve communications with Chinese counterparts on economic issues.
