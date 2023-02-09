Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 03:24 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still hoped to be able to visit China but she offered no details on plans or timing.

A team of U.S. Treasury officials was scheduled to travel to China this month to prepare for a visit, but that was before a diplomatic row over a Chinese balloon that Washington claims was spying on the United States. The United States shot down the balloon on Saturday.

Yellen, speaking to reporters, said it was important to improve communications with Chinese counterparts on economic issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023