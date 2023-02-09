Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Ukraine belongs to European family

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 03:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Europe and the United States will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding Ukraine belongs to the European family.

Speaking in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz said leaders at an EU summit on Thursday would send a strong signal of solidarity with Kyiv.

"I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family," said Scholz. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

