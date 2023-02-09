Left Menu

Biden, asked if relations with China have taken a big hit, says no

U.S. President Joe Biden told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday relations with China have not taken a big hit and that the United States would compete with Beijing but was not looking for conflict after Washington downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 04:16 IST
Biden, asked if relations with China have taken a big hit, says no

U.S. President Joe Biden told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday relations with China have not taken a big hit and that the United States would compete with Beijing but was not looking for conflict after Washington downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Asked if relations between the U.S. and China had taken a big hit, Biden said: "No, no."

"I talk to them. I've talked to Xi Jinping before, and our team talks to their people," Biden said. China says the airship was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023