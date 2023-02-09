Biden, asked if relations with China have taken a big hit, says no
U.S. President Joe Biden told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday relations with China have not taken a big hit and that the United States would compete with Beijing but was not looking for conflict after Washington downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
U.S. President Joe Biden told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday relations with China have not taken a big hit and that the United States would compete with Beijing but was not looking for conflict after Washington downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Asked if relations between the U.S. and China had taken a big hit, Biden said: "No, no."
"I talk to them. I've talked to Xi Jinping before, and our team talks to their people," Biden said. China says the airship was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes.
