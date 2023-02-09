Left Menu

UDF MLAs march to Kerala Assembly in protest against fuel cess

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:02 IST
UDF MLAs march to Kerala Assembly in protest against fuel cess
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress-led UDF MLAs marched to the state Legislative Assembly here on Thursday to attend the session in protest against the Left government's refusal to roll back the tax proposals and social security cess on fuel and liquor, announced in the budget.

A day after state Finance Minister K N Balagopal refused to withdraw the budget proposals, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, led the foot march of UDF legislators to the Assembly from MLA hostel, alleging that the state government was looting the people.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan slammed the alleged arrogant attitude of the LDF government and said the UDF will intensity its protest both inside and outside the Assembly.

The MLAs held placards and raised slogans criticising the Pinarayi Vijayan -led government for not providing any relief to the people who are already hit by price rise. Satheesan urged the state government to stop adopting an adamant stand on fuel price cess, claiming that the prices of petrol and diesel have put the the burden on the common man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023