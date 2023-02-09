Left Menu

Nagaland polls: Nominations of 200 applicants found invalid

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-02-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:10 IST
Nagaland polls: Nominations of 200 applicants found invalid
  India
  • India

The Election Commission, after scrutiny of all nomination papers, has found 22 of the 222 applications invalid in Nagaland, a senior official said.

A total of 225 aspirants had filed papers for the February 27 elections, but three of them later withdrew from the contest, the official said.

Four women are among the 200 candidates whose papers were found to be valid, he stated.

At least 13 parties including the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naga People's Front (NPF), the Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United), Republican Party of India (Athawale), Nationalist Congress Party, Rising People's Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and CPI have nominated candidates for the polls.

More than 20 Independents are also in fray.

Friday is the last of date for withdrawing nomination. Votes will be counted on March 2.

