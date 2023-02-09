Russian parliament head: Nord Stream blast report enough for int'l probe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 10:56 IST
A blog post by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that shut the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said on Thursday.
The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report, published by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden.
