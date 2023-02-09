Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy and France's Macron to travel to EU summit together

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:13 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel together to attend a European Union summit later on Thursday, Macron's office said in a statement.

Zelenskiy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push European Union leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.

Zelenskiy, who visited London and Paris on Wednesday, is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital.

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

