Ukraine's Zelenskiy and France's Macron to travel to EU summit together
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel together to attend a European Union summit later on Thursday, Macron's office said in a statement.
Zelenskiy takes his mini-tour of European capitals to Brussels on Thursday, aiming to push European Union leaders for more weapons in the fight against Russia's invasion and for a quick start to EU membership talks.
Zelenskiy, who visited London and Paris on Wednesday, is expected to attend a summit of EU leaders and address the European Parliament during his trip to the Belgian capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)