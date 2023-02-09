Left Menu

Maliwal requests Jaishankar to approve Harvard University visit

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US to attend a conference on February 11.Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:39 IST
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University. The conference will be held on February 11-12.

The theme of the conference is 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.' Earlier, the file was sent to LG VK Saxena, who gave his approval.

''On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon'ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference,'' Maliwal said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

