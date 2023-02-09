Left Menu

Delhi BJP demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:13 IST
Delhi BJP demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians
  • Country:
  • India

BJP staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over ''snooping'' by the Feedback Unit, or FBU, allegedly created by the party after it came to power in 2015.

The Lt Governor has forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs for registration of a case against Sisodia after an enquiry in the creation and working of the FBU, sources had said earlier.

It was claimed in a preliminary enquiry report of CBI that the FBU set up by Delhi government months after AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 indulged in ''political intelligence''.

''No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers were untouched by the Feedback unit. The way AAP government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will be behind the bars,'' said Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva.

Calling it a ''very serious'' matter, Sachdeva said BJP will continue to struggle till both Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail.

After the excise ''scam'', the FBU ''snooping'' issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023