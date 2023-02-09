Pakistan finmin says expect IMF matters to be settled today - Dawn news

Pakistan's finance minister was quoted on Thursday as saying he expects talks with a visiting International Monetary Fund mission to be settled today.

"It is expected matters will be settled today," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted by Dawn news as saying. "We will give you the news very soon."

The IMF and Pakistan are in talks over releasing critical funds from a stalled $6.5 billion economic bailout plan.

