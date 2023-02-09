Left Menu

Commercial building seized in Anantnag as eviction drive continues

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:00 IST
Commercial building seized in Anantnag as eviction drive continues
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Thursday took possession of a commercial building, allegedly constructed by a BJP leader on state land at Srigufwara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The building was seized as part of the eviction drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land from encroachers, officials said.

The building, which has 20 shops, was first seized by Revenue Department as it was found that it was constructed on state land, they said.

It was later handed over to the rural development department for public use, officals said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023