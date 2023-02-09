Putin says foreign companies suffering major losses since leaving Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that foreign companies were suffering big losses as a result of leaving the Russian market amid Western sanctions.
Speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, Putin said that the potential for domestic business expansion was "colossal", and that Russia had not lost out from the departure of the foreign businesses.
