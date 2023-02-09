Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Five schoolchildren killed, 4 other kids injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Kanker district

Five schoolchildren were killed and four other kids suffered grievous injuries after an autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said. Four students have been seriously injured and the administration has been directed to extend all possible help, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five schoolchildren were killed and four other kids suffered grievous injuries after an autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said. The accident took place at Korar, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, said the official.

The injured students were rushed to the government health centre at Korar, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the death of the schoolchildren. Four students have been seriously injured and the administration has been directed to extend all possible help, he said in a tweet in Hindi. “May god give courage to the family members,” added CM Baghel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

