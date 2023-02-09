NDMC vice-chair accuses Kejriwal of 'cheap politics of credit snatching' over regularisation of employees

The NDMC on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing ''cheap politics of credit snatching'' over his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the regularisation of over 4,500 employees.

In a statement, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhaya asked Kejriwal to pay attention to the regularisation of about 40,000 temporary and contract workers of the Delhi Jal Board and other city government departments.

Kejriwal, in a letter dated February 6, sought approval from Shah for draft recruitment rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC for grant of permanent status to regular muster roll (RMR) employees.

The chief minister mentioned that these are ''very poor people'' and many of them have been working in the NDMC for the ''last 20-25 years''.

Addressing a delegation of the NDMC's daily wage workers who came to meet him, Upadhyay said the council is rapidly completing the regularisation process of about 4,500 RMR employees and their services will be regularised shortly. It is a matter of regret that when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to know that the NDMC is about to complete the regularisation process, he wrote to the Union Home minister to try to take credit, Upadhyay said. This is Kejriwal's third term but he never raised this issue before and today, when the work is being done, the politics of snatching low credit is being done through correspondence, the NDMC vice-chairman added.

In his letter to Shah, Kejriwal had also said, ''Because of them being not regularised, they are facing issues in running households with an ordinary income. So, I appeal that they are regularised on humanitarian grounds.'' Employees in the NDMC have been regularised earlier too, so there won't be any legal issues, he had said. Hitting back, Upadhyay added, ''Instead of doing cheap politics of credit snatching on NDMC employees' regularisation by writing a letter, Kejriwal should first pay attention to the regularisation of about 40,000 temporary and contract workers of the Delhi Jal Board and other departments of the Delhi government.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)