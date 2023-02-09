Left Menu

TMC MP O' Brien alleges censorship of opposition protests in Rajya Sabha during PM Modi's speech

You can survive a Parliament session by avoiding answering key questions...but they questions wont go away, OBrien said later.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:27 IST
TMC MP O' Brien alleges censorship of opposition protests in Rajya Sabha during PM Modi's speech
Derek O' Brien Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Derek O' Brien on Thursday hit out at the government alleging censorship of the opposition protests in the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the House.

Amid sloganeering by opposition members, Modi spoke for about 90 minutes in reply to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, and listed various achievements of his government.

“CENSORSHIP IN #Parliament When PM @narendramodi spoke, no MP from the opposition @AITCofficial @INCIndia @AamAadmiParty @BRSparty @cpimspeak and others were shown exercising their democratic right inside Rajya Sabha. SHAME @sansad_tv Worse than any Emergency of 5 decades ago,'' tweeted O'Brien, the leader of the House for TMC in the Rajya Sabha.

As Modi gave his nearly 90-minute speech on the motion of thanks on President's address, MPs belonging to the opposition parties raised slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

There were noisy scenes in the Rajya Sabha as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to bring it in order to start general discussions on the Union Budget for 2023-24.

''There is a need of immediate enquiry into the world's biggest scan. We want to get to the bottom of this. You can survive a Parliament session by avoiding answering key questions...but they (questions) won't go away,'' O'Brien said later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023