TMC activists will make 'seekh kebab' during Bengal panchayat elections: MLA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:50 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday courted controversy by allegedly saying that party activists will make 'seekh kebab' during the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The purported remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP and CPI(M), as they alleged that the comment was indicative of the possibility of political violence during the rural polls, while the TMC tried to make light of the comment, claiming it was made allegorically.

A purported video footage telecast on television channels showed the Kamarhati MLA, in a function in his constituency on the outskirts of Kolkata, responding to reporters' queries about the party's line of action in the panchayat polls.

''Don't worry... During this year's panchayat polls, our boys will make seekh kebab. They will grill the flesh, put honey, ghee, butter and lemon to prepare the delicacy,'' he said, while attending a food festival in Belghoria area on Wednesday.

''Polling will be over in one-two hours, They don't have any goalkeeper, our boys will put the ball in their net at least six-seven times,'' he added. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Strongly reacting to Mitra's comment, BJP leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Sajal Ghosh said, ''No words can be strong enough to condemn such distasteful remarks. This shows that people like Madan Mitra don't have a minimum faith in democracy. They will face the music in the elections.'' CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, ''The TMC has stooped to such a level that people's representatives are making such remarks aimed at opposition leaders in the public. The common man is not surprised by such comments as these unmask the TMC. If Madan Mitra has courage, let him face the people's verdict.'' TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, tried to make light of the remark.

''Madan Mitra had gone to a food festival yesterday. What he meant was that the opposition has no contact with the masses and we will win the panchayat polls emphatically,'' he told PTI.

''The words he used allegorically as a politician was related to the food festival. Those shouldn't be taken literally,'' he added.

