Some EU leaders ready to give aircrafts to Ukraine - Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several European Union leaders told a summit he attended on Thursday they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion. about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskiy told a news conference.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several European Union leaders told a summit he attended on Thursday they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion. Zelenskiy spoke after joining - for the first time ever - all the 27 national EU leaders' talks inBrussels, part of his second trip abroad since Russia attacked a year ago this month and one meant to get more arms from allies.
"Europe will be with us until our victory. I've heard it from a number of European leaders... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskiy told a news conference. "I have a number of bilaterials now, we are going to raise the issue of the fighter jets and other aircraft."
