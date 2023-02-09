Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine says European countries ready to provide aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several European Union leaders told a summit he attended on Thursday they were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy spoke after joining - for the first time ever - all the 27 national EU leaders' talks in Brussels, part of his second trip abroad since Russia attacked a year ago this month and one meant to get more arms from allies. * "Europe will be with us until our victory. I've heard it from a number of European leaders... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft," Zelenskiy told a news conference. He did not say which countries.

* Andriy Yermak, chief of Zelenskiy's presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the question of long-range weaponry and fighter jets for Ukraine "has been resolved." * Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said NATO must act together on jets for Ukraine.

* The Kremlin said Zelenskiy's request for British jets, made on a visit to London on Wednesday, would draw out the conflict and make it more painful for Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel said: "The coming weeks and months will be of decisive importance. We must remain open-eyed, we must continue to provide maximum level support", to Ukraine.

RUSSIA * The Kremlin said the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House.

* Russian authorities are discussing a one-off budget contribution from businesses this year of about 200-250 billion roubles ($2.8-$3.5 billion), three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, as Moscow seeks to rein in a widening budget deficit in the face of Western economic sanctions. FIGHTING

* Russian attacks remained intense on Wednesday in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, said Ukrainian officials. Moscow's forces concentrated on the areas of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Aviivka, the General Staff said on Facebook. * Kyiv says it expects Moscow to broaden that offensive with a big push as the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion approaches.

QUOTES * "France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today," Zelenskiy said. "The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes ... the quicker this Russian aggression will end."

