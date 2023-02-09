Left Menu

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: part of talks with Macron and Scholz cannot be made public

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:24 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday that he had discussed enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but said he could not make all elements of the talks public.

"There are certain agreements which are not public, but which are positive. I don't want to prepare the Russian Federation, wich is constantly threatening us with new agressions," Zelenskiy said during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

